KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been charged with robbing a convenience store in Kingsport, according to police.

Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. Thursday to a panic alarm at the Sunoco at 1205 Lynn Garden Drive.

According to a police report, the suspect walked behind the store and used his shirt to cover his face when he entered. A clerk told police the man walked around inside the store until the other customers had left before demanding all of the money in the cash register, according to the police report.

The suspect did not display a weapon, according to the report. However, the clerk, fearing for her safety, hit the panic alarm under the counter.

The man then demanded two cartons of Camel cigarettes before leaving the store, according to the report.

Police reviewed surveillance video which showed the suspect taking the cash and cigarettes before walking northbound from the store.

An officer then located the suspect, identified as Stephen Salas, 26, walking on May Avenue. Salas was arrested and charged with robbery.

While speaking to police, Salas denied being involved in the robbery, according to the police report.

He was taken to the Kingsport City Jail.