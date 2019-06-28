KPD charges 4 juveniles with possessing stolen property, auto burglary

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have charged four juveniles in connection with stolen and burglarized cars.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, a 2016 Toyota Camry was stolen from Kenmore Street during the early morning hours of June 15. Police say the vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

On Wednesday this week, officers discovered the car parked in the traffic lane on Catawba Street and noticed four juveniles walking away from the vehicle.

Police also found a 2007 Toyota Camry nearby that had been burglarized.

All four juveniles were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and auto burglary.