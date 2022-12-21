KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000.

A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect.

Authorities say that the check was written to someone who has been in prison since May 2022 and was then cashed using an ID card that belongs to the prisoner.

Surveillance at a local Regions Bank branch captured video of a white woman who cashed the check, and police ask that anyone who recognizes her call Kingsport Police Department’s (KPD) Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or the city’s dispatch at 423-246-9111.

To send anonymous tips, click here.