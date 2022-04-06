KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville doctor who pleaded guilty in federal court to running his Knoxville pain clinic as an illegal drug premise has been sentenced.

Dr. David Newman, 61, of Maryville has been sentenced to three years of probation with 100 hours of community service, a fine of $10,000 and a special assessment of $100. He was charged with maintaining his Tennessee Valley Pain Specialists clinic in South Knoxville as an illegal drug premise.

According to a U.S. Justice Department release, Newman co-owned the clinic with Dr. Steven Mynatt and served as the clinic’s medical director despite knowing that Mynatt was prescribing opioids to patients outside professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose.

Both men were charged with drug-related offenses as part of the April 2019 Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strick Force Surge. Newman plead guilty in September 2021, and Mynatt pleaded guilty in February 2020.

The investigation was conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI, DEA and the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. FBI agents were seen searching the pain clinic on Gov. John Sevier Highway in March 2019.