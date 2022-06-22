KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man admitted to selling fentanyl in a plea agreement reached Thursday in federal court.

Avery Westfield, 32, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville for his role in fentanyl trafficking in addition to possession of a gun while committing a felony.

He was arrested in September 2020 by U.S. Marshals Service on outstanding warrants from Blount County for the sale of heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Westfield was found in possession of 24.5 grams of heroin and a .22 caliber handgun.

According to court documents, Westfield told police drug dealing was, “his regular job,” and that he was, “a product of my own environment.”

As part of the plea agreement, Westfield will surrender the .22 caliber handgun, a .38 caliber handgun and ammunition.

A sentencing date has been set for October 4, 2022. He will remain U.S. Marshal custody until then.