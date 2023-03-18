JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Knoxville man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop in Johnson City.

Dexter Moulden was arrested at a motel off of Wesley Street in Johnson City after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop at around 6 a.m. for driving “in excess of 100 miles per hour,” according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A JCPD officer attempted a traffic stop on Moulden after he allegedly passed the officer on Interstate 26 at a high rate of speed. The officer initiated a traffic stop on Moulden who at first pulled over, told the officer that he did not have his license and reportedly gave the officer a false name, according to the release.

The release states that while the officer was checking the information that Moulden gave him, he allegedly drove off and the “officer attempted, unsuccessfully, to catch up to the vehicle.”

Later that morning, officers located the vehicle at a Johnson City motel and were permitted to search a room that was registered to Moulden’s girlfriend. Moulden was found asleep in bed and was arrested without incident, the report said.

The release said that officers also found a loaded revolver next to the key fob for the vehicle. The release says that the serial number had been scratched off the gun, and Moulden was found to be a convicted felon out of Knox County.

Moulden is charged with false reporting, felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a felon and alteration of serial numbers. His bond was set at $23,000 and a criminal hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.