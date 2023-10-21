JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Knoxville man was arrested on Friday in connection to two recent bank robberies, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports.

A release from the JCPD said Coty Arnold was taken into custody by Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) at around 5:30 p.m. after officers recognized the vehicle he was driving as one used during two bank robberies in Johnson City.

The release said the first robbery took place on Oct. 17 at Eastman Credit Union and the second was on Oct. 20 at Greater Eastern Credit Union. An investigation revealed that Arnold allegedly gave handwritten notes to bank tellers on both occasions, demanding money and indicating he had a gun.

Arnold was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, theft over $2,500 and theft over $1,000, according to the release. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.