KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly falsely reported a burglary and committed arson twice.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states Angela Johnson, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated arson and three counts of false reporting following the incident.

The SCSO reports investigators responded to Johnson’s home initially on Wednesday amid reports of a burglary. The following day, police responded again to Johnson’s home regarding a fire that had occurred in the living room.

The release stated that when investigators responded again on Friday to reports of another fire, they spoke with Johnson and determined she had set the fires inside the residence and that the July 12 burglary she reported did not occur.

Angela Johnson was arrested and later released on a $3,000 bond from the Sullivan County Jail.