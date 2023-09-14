KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting Thursday that sent one person to a hospital.
Officers responded shortly before noon to the area of Akers Avenue, where they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Kingsport Police Department.
The injured person was taken to a local hospital.
The police department said a suspect was detained at the scene.
Police called the investigation “active and ongoing” and said more information would be released at a later time.