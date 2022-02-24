KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is seeking information on a felony fugitive who is believed to be in the Kingsport area.

Lamar S. Yancy, 48, was arrested in 2018 for felony possession of cocaine for resale, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released from custody after posting bond. Yancy later did not show up for court, according to a release from the KPD.

Yancy also violated the terms of his Community Corrections and absconded resulting in a warrant being issued by the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) in Jan. 2019.

In addition, Yancy is also wanted out of Washington County, Virginia for violation of parole, contempt of court, and felony schedule one and two drug violations, according to the department.

Yancy is from Detroit, Michigan but is believed to currently be in the Kingsport area.

The release says that Yancy stands at five feet 10 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds, has brown eyes and a bald head.

Anyone who has information on Yancy is asked to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

If you wish to submit tips anonymously, you can submit tips via the “Citizen Feedback” forms.