Kingsport Police searching for suspect in pickup theft

Photo of suspect sought by police for theft of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in Kingsport, Tennessee. (Courtesy: Kingsport Police Department)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport investigators are searching for a man suspected of stealing a pickup truck earlier in January.

A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from a parking lot off East Stone Commons, located at 2003 North Eastman Road in Kingsport on Jan. 18 at around 7:00 p.m., according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

The next day, the truck was found abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment complex in downtown Kingsport. A white male was caught on surveillance video getting out of and walking away from the truck.

Video of the suspect can be found on the KPD’s Youtube account.

The pickup truck was sitting in the parking lot unoccupied with the keys left inside, according to the report.

The police department stresses the importance of locking your cars and removing any keys from the vehicle while unoccupied as vehicle thefts continue to increase nationwide,

The KPD asks anyone who recognizes the individual in the pictures to contact Detectives in the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or contact Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.