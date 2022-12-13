KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators are searching for two registered sex offenders that authorities say absconded from supervision.

According to a release, investigators are searching for two convicted sex offenders:

Rowena H. King

Robert John Walsh

Rowena King (Photo: Kingsport Police Department) Robert Walsh (Photo: Kingsport Police Department)

King, 56, was added to the sex offender registry after a 1990 aggravated rape and sexual assault conviction, the release said, but hasn’t reported for supervision since 2018.

“She was last known to reside in Kingsport; however, her address on file is no longer valid,” KPD officials said. “As such, she is classified as an absconder, and a warrant has been obtained for her arrest, charging her with Violation of the Sex Offender Registry.”

Walsh, 38, was convicted of sexual assault in 2004, the release said but hasn’t reported since February 2022. After his Kingsport address became invalid, Walsh was classified as absconded and police obtained a warrant for his arrest for violation of the sex offender registry.

Anyone with information on King or Walsh’s locations is encouraged to call investigators at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.