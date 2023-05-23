KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A road rage incident that led to a man being stabbed twice Sunday night started when the victim’s fiancee pulled out in front of the alleged attacker, a police affidavit says.

Kingsport Police officer Kellen Steele’s affidavit for the arrest of Timothy Murphy states that Murphy told police he was driving in a parking lot on North Eastman Road near Chili’s Restaurant “when another vehicle pulled in front of him causing him to abruptly stop.”

Murphy, who is charged with aggravated assault, told police he confronted the woman who was driving and her male passenger and that “the confrontation continued to the intersection of Jack White (Drive) and Eastman (Road).”

At that point, Murphy and the male passenger allegedly left their vehicles after stopping near a Shell gas station and began physically fighting.

“During his interview, (Murphy) advised he grabbed a knife from his car and stabbed (the victim),” the affidavit says.

When officers responded to the incident, they found the victim “bleeding heavily from two apparent stab wounds.”

The victim was taken to a hospital and was still hospitalized as of Monday afternoon. News Channel 11 has reached out to Kingsport police for an update on his condition.

Murphy was scheduled to be arraigned in Sullivan County Sessions Court Tuesday.