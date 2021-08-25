Kingsport police: Man arrested on multiple charges after foot chase across I-26 lanes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department’s (KPD) Vice and Narcotics Unit made an arrest Tuesday, August 24 after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase of a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in Sullivan County.

A press release stated that KPD officers and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spotted Christopher C. Hutson, 34, driving a black Cadillac SRX near South John B. Dennis Highway at Lincoln Street.

When a KPD officer attempted a traffic stop, Hutson drove away, according to the release.

Officers located Hutson again in a nearby trailer court driveway and attempted to walk to his vehicle to apprehend him, but Hutson reportedly fled in the vehicle again, almost hitting an officer in the process, the release said.

KPD stated nearby officers then found Hutson on I-26 before he pulled his Cadillac over the shoulder and fled from police on foot. Hutson reportedly ran across two traffic lanes of the interstate and into a wooded area.

The release said as Hutson fled, he threw a bag down carrying 87 grams of heroin.

Officers discovered Hutson hiding in a drainage tile after a short search. The release stated that Hutson refused to show his hands and exit his hiding spot, which led officers to use a Taser to arrest him.

During a search of Hutson’s body, police found a loaded 9mm pistol and over $4,000 cash believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales. The release added that officers found a digital scale and plastic bags in Hutson’s vehicle.

Hutson was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to distribute over 15 grams of heroin

Possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony evading arrest

Felony reckless endangerment

Hutson remains in the Kingsport City Jail on a $100,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were released at this time.