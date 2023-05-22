KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police have arrested and charged a person they believe stabbed another man late Sunday night in an incident they say appears to have “evolved from a road rage incident that escalated.”

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said in a release that Timothy Murphy, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault in an incident that sent a 21-year-old to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said police responded to the reported stabbing in the 2000 block of North Eastman Road and found a man with knife wounds. Police provided basic life-saving measures before the arrival of EMS personnel, who took the man to the hospital.

Patton reported that Murphy “was soon identified” as the assailant and was arrested after further investigation.

Murphy is being held in the Kingsport City Jail pending arraignment and KPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a stabbing that happened late Sunday.

According to the KPD, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 2000 Block of North Eastman Road around 11:30 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were released.

This story is currently developing, stay tuned on-air and online for updates.