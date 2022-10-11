KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area.

According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting.

Since the incident remained under investigation as of Monday, Patton said a full report on the incident was not yet available. Patton also said that no one appeared to have been injured by possible gunfire in the area.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.