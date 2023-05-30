KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help after the former Colonial Heights Middle School building was “extensively vandalized.”

According to the KPD, officers responded to the former middle school building on Lebanon Road on Tuesday, May 23. Police described the damage to the building as “malicious.”

The damage, reportedly totaling over $25,000, included broken exterior and interior windows, shattered basketball backboards, damaged ceiling tiles and spray-painted graffiti throughout the building.

The vacant middle school building was being remodeled by Lakeway Christian Schools, the release stated.

The KPD asks anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives at 423-229-9423 or by calling Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.