KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating after a woman was shot at Reedy Point Apartments on Monday night.

According to the department, officers responded to the area of the Reedy Point Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in reference to reported shots fired at 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers originally didn’t find evidence of shots being fired, the release states. However, around 45 minutes later, police were notified by a local hospital that a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived by private vehicle.

An investigation revealed that the woman was shot at the apartments, and officers returned to the scene and were able to locate several shell casings, the release states.

The woman reportedly remains hospitalized in stable condition, as of Tuesday morning.

No further details were released and the investigation remains ongoing by the KPD.