Kingsport PD seeks identity of attempted sexual assault, indecent exposure suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of indecent exposure and attempted sexual assault.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, the man entered the Dollar General at 1649 East Stone Drive on Jan. 10 and asked a female employee to accompany him to one of the store aisles.

The employee told police that once there, the man attempted to touch her inappropriately. She told investigators when she backed away to avoid contact, the man exposed himself to her.

The police department released a photo of the man taken from surveillance camera video.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or call dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.