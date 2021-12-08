Kingsport PD: Man wanted following alleged kidnapping of girlfriend

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is being sought after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend during what police describe as a domestic violence incident.

According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), on Nov. 18, officers were called to the 1700 block of Rock Springs Road in connection to a reported kidnapping incident. A witness reportedly called 911 after a woman jumped from a moving vehicle and ran towards the witness’ vehicle asking for help.

The victim of the incident said that her boyfriend, identified as Joshua S. Vasilko, punched and slapped her while also refusing to let her out of the car. She said Vasilko also grabbed a phone out of her hand while she was attempting to reach out to 911 for help, according to the KPD.

The report states the victim was eventually able to jump from the vehicle while it was moving to escape the situation. Police report this was when she ran to the other vehicle for help.

The report also states that the victim said Vasilko threatened to take her into the woods and kill her before driving to her parents’ house, where he allegedly said he would them.

A warrant has been issued for Vasilko and charges him with aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence assault and interference with a 911 call.

According to the report, Vasilko is roughly 5’10” and weighs about 135 pounds.

Vasilko remains at large and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously online using the “Citizen Feedback” forms that can be found by clicking here.