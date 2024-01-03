KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man found unresponsive in a Kingsport ditch in December has died, and police told News Channel 11 that his death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to Corporal Brandon Johnson with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), David Bailie, 62, died as a result of the injuries he was found with on Dec. 15.

Bailie was found unresponsive in a ditch in the 1600 block of E Street. Kingsport police previously stated he was discovered with “significant head trauma.”

On Wednesday, Johnson said Bailie’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

A suspect in Bailie’s death was not in custody as of Wednesday, Johnson told News Channel 11.