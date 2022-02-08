Kingsport PD looking for driver who hit building

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are trying to identify a driver who crashed into a building and left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded around 5 a.m. last Wednesday to a hit-and-run crash at the Eastman Credit Union located at 4325 West Stone Drive.

According to the police department, someone drove over a curb, through landscaping, and into the building, which caused “extensive damage.”

Police believe surveillance cameras at a nearby business captured the driver and vehicle prior to the crash. The driver appeared to be a slim woman with blonde hair and glasses and the vehicle a Jeep Liberty, according to KPD.

The Jeep should have significant damage following the crash, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or driver is asked to call dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.