Kingsport PD investigating late November shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport investigators are searching for those involved in a shooting that took place in late November, police say.

According to a release from Kingsport Police Department public information officer Tom Patton, officers and detectives responded to a call shortly after midnight on Nov. 29 regarding shots fired in the 900 block of Dale Street.

When officers arrived, the release said they found a 73-year-old man with a single “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound to the leg.

The report says detectives also found shell casings, projectiles and blood on the sidewalk and roadway in front of a residence on the street.

According to the release, the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released, and the Kingsport Police Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to reach out to detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.