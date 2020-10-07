Kingsport man sentenced to 20 years for firearm, meth charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A federal judge sentenced a Kingsport “career criminal” to 20 years in prison for his participation in methamphetamine distribution and illegal firearm possession.

U.S. District Judge Clifton Corker sentenced Larry Hutchins, 37, to 20 years in federal prison after Hutchins pled guilty to felony possession of a firearm and possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with the intention to distribute the drugs, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kingsport police officers arrested Hutchins in March 2018 at Model City Apartments, where Hutchins had two loaded firearms. Several months later, a Sullivan County deputy on a service call noticed Hutchins standing in the road nearby.

The deputy knew Hutchins had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and a search revealed more than 10 grams of meth, packaged for resale.

Hutchins pleaded guilty to felony firearm posession and drug charges. He was convicted on Oct. 2.

Hutchins will serve 240 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, and his related cases in Sullivan County were dismissed upon his sentencing.

Investigations from the Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives aided in the indictment.

This case is a result of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a comprehensive national strategy that creates local partnerships with law enforcement agencies to enforce existing gun laws. The project allows prosecutors to use local, state and federal laws to serve tougher sentences to criminals who commit gun crimes.