Kingsport man sentenced to 18 years for injuring woman, killing unborn child

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after investigators said he severely injured a woman and caused her to lose her unborn child.

Under a plea deal, Dominique Fleming pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 18 years on the murder charge and 12 years on the attempted murder charge with both sentences running concurrently.

Fleming was arrested in Rogersville in 2019 by the U.S. Marshals Service and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. According to investigators, Fleming assaulted a pregnant woman on Big Valley Drive in Johnson City, which resulted in the woman suffering a severe head injury and losing her unborn child.

Fleming originally pleaded not guilty to the charges before entering a plea deal Wednesday.