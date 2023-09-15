KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting in Lynn Garden on Thursday.

On Thursday, officers responded shortly before noon to the area of Akers Avenue, where they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

The victim, identified as Daniel Cano-Preciado, 26, of Kingsport, died due to injuries at an area hospital.

Michael Garcia, 30, of Kingsport, has been charged with first-degree murder, the KPD reported. Garcia was reportedly arrested at the scene and is being held at the Kingsport City Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.