KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a Kingsport man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly trespassed at a house and assaulted a police officer.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), an officer was patrolling on Shelby Street on Tuesday when he saw a man peering into the windows of a home. The officer said the home had no cars in the driveway, and no lights were on at the time.

As the officer’s vehicle turned onto the street, the report said the man allegedly changed his behavior and began to walk around the corner of the house.

Due to recent cases of prowlers and package theft in the area, the officer reportedly decided to make contact with the man, who identified himself as Steven Anderson. After checking for warrants against Anderson, the officer was reportedly made aware of a fugitive charge against Anderson out of Virginia.

When the officer told Anderson there was a warrant out for his arrest and tried to grab his wrist, the man allegedly pulled away and threw a bicycle at the officer’s legs. The two began to struggle, and the officer stated Anderson hit him in the left eye before fleeing down Gibson Street.

After “tripping over his own feet,” the report states Anderson immediately began apologizing for hitting the officer. The officer spoke with the owner of the property, who said they had seen Anderson in the area before leaving the house.

Anderson was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, evading arrest and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.