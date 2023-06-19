WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was charged with Aggravated Assault after allegedly punching a man in the face after a crash on Sunday.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle crash in the 200 Block of Moulton Road.

WCSO said that Lyndell Brian Southerland, 59, of Kingsport, and another man were involved in an “opposite direction sideswipe collision” that damaged both driver’s side mirrors.

The man was checking his vehicle for damage when Southerland allegedly turned around, pulled behind the man’s vehicle and engaged in an “aggressive verbal altercation, subsequently punching the man in the face.”

Deputies also reportedly found a loaded firearm in Southerland’s front pocket.

Southerland was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. According to the release, Southerland bonded out and appeared in court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.