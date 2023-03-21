WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper was injured after a Monday morning crash in Washington County.

On March 20 around 9:30 a.m., a 2008 Impala was traveling ‘too fast to brake for the slowed traffic’ south on I-81 in an active highway work zone near mile marker 6, according to Virginia State Police.

The Impala then reportedly made a lane charge to avoid slowed traffic and hit a VSP SUV stopped at the work zone. The marked VSP cruiser had its emergency lights on at the time it was struck, the VSP stated.

The driver of the Impala, identified as Curtis D. Williams Jr., 19, of Kingsport was not injured in the crash and was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

The VSP trooper was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Williams and the VSP trooper were wearing seatbelts during the crash, according to a VSP release.