JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after he threatened a convenience store clerk with a knife.

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Stephen Hensley of Kingsport on Wednesday.

According to police, Hensley entered the Scotchman market at 149 South Broadway Street on the morning of April 3 and brought several items of merchandise to the cash register.

When the clerk asked for payment, Hensley threatened them with a knife and left with the merchandise, police said.

The police department charged Hensley with aggravated robbery.