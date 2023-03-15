Photo: The scene of the parking lot on East Stone Drive where a shooting involving TBI agents occurred in April 2022.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in April 2022 has been transferred from federal custody to the Sullivan County Jail.

A release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) states that indictments charging Cody Christian were returned by a Sullivan County Grand Jury in May 2022. Christian was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of evading arrest and one count of reckless endangerment.

On Wednesday, Christian was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on those charges after being transferred from federal custody.

The TBI reports Christian’s charges stem from an incident in the parking lot of a restaurant on April 26, 2022. On that day, the TBI stated agents were attempting to apprehend Christian on federal charges. He allegedly drove toward agents, which led to one agent firing shots.

According to the TBI, no one was injured in the shooting.

Christian was arrested by officers with the Kingsport Police Department a few days later.