KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested after authorities report finding drugs and a pistol in his vehicle Monday.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies were trying to find a vehicle involved in local burglaries when they spotted one matching the description at the Coin Laundry on West Stone Drive in Kingsport. The vehicle was occupied by Nickolas McGuire, 43, according to the SCSO.

The sheriff’s office reports McGuire was known to have outstanding warrants and was taken into police custody.

Deputies reportedly saw a pistol, a glass container holding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. The release states that deputies learned McGuire had been previously convicted of multiple felonies.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a prohibited weapon by a convicted felon

Manufacture/Delivery/Sell/Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

As of Friday, McGuire remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $33,500 bond.