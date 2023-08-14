SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested Thursday in connection to a child pornography investigation.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the instant messaging platform Discord reported images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center then informed the SCSO, and contact was made with Micheal Sullivan, 42 of Kingsport.

The SCSO reports that Sullivan’s email and username were used in the alleged incident on Discord.

An affidavit of complaint filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court states a detective conducted a traffic stop on Sullivan at a rest area on Interstate 26. The affidavit states Sullivan told investigators he was “intrigued by the photos before he deleted his Discord account.”

Three devices were seized as evidence from Sullivan’s home after a search warrant was obtained, according to the affidavit.

Sullivan was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and the sheriff’s office stated more charges are expected. As of Monday, he remained in the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000.