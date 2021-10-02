Kingsport man arrested in downtown JC after alleged overnight assault

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police say they arrested a Kingsport man after an alleged assault left one person unconscious Saturday morning.

According to a release from the JCPD, officers were dispatched to the Farmer’s Market Pavilion around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 for a call regarding a fight in the area.

When officers arrived, the report says they found a man unconscious in the parking lot of the pavilion with “swelling to his face and multiple abrasions and bruises.”

Witnesses in the area described the suspect who allegedly caused the wounds before fleeing toward West State of Franklin Road, where the report says officers found Jackie Brown, 30, of Kingsport, Tennessee.

Brown was “noticeably intoxicated” according to the report, with a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

As officers arrested Brown, the report states that he tried to kick officers and the inside of a police cruiser.

Brown was charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest and Public Intoxication. He was then booked into the Washington County Detention Center under an $11,500 bond.

Brown’s arraignment is set for October 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.