HARRISONBURG, Va. (WJHL) — A child sex crime task force initiative led to the arrests of 18 men across seven states, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).
The Northern Virginia – Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests that include Kingsport and Johnson City men.
Twenty-six-year-old Cody W. Donelson of Kingsport and 49-year-old Charles E. Carr Jr. of Johnson City each face two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years old. Donelson faces two additional charges of two counts of distribution of child sex abuse material, a release from VSP states.
Additional arrests and charges stemming from the eight-month investigation include the following:
- Jeremy L. Nugent, 43, of Petersburg, Virginia
Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Alfred Friend, 65, of Swanton, Maryland
One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Michael T. Poole, 54, of Chesterfield, Virginia
Nine counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Ilker Alan, 48, of Loudoun, Virginia
Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Jeffery A. Edwards, 46, of Northampton, Pennsylvania
Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Myles Russell Sr., 51, of Leesburg, Virginia
Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Charles T. George, 52, of Glen Allen, Virginia
Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Jared M. Lawrence, 29, of Derry, New Hampshire
Three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia
Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Cody W. Donelson, 26, of Kingsport, Tennessee
Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
Two counts of distribution of child sex abuse material
- Benjamin C. Estes, 36, of Henderson, Tennessee
One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Kevin R. Pemberton, 39, of Decatur, Tennessee
One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- George I. Piet, 35, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Dale W. Lore, 30, of Alloway, New Jersey
Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Zachary R. Magalis, 32, of Woodstock, Virginia
One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Jeffrey L. Levault, 33, of Woodbridge, Virginia
Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Haydn M. Kamenicky, 20, of Fredericksburg, Virginia
One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Charles E. Carr Jr., 49, of Johnson City, Tennessee
Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
Additional arrests are pending, VSP noted.
“This list of individuals needs to be a wakeup call to parents with children, preteens and teenagers,” said Virginia State Police F/Sgt. R.J. Brown, III, the task force supervisor. “The majority of the following individuals conducted their illegal solicitation of minors through social media apps and gaming platforms popular with children. Handing over a phone or iPad to your child without any digital safeguards or discussions about what is appropriate and safe usage is the same as handing over your child to any one of these predators.”
The NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force launched in November 2004 through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justic, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Protection. VSP serves as the coordinating agency of the task force that consists of 63 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth. For more information, click here.