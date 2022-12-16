HARRISONBURG, Va. (WJHL) — A child sex crime task force initiative led to the arrests of 18 men across seven states, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

The Northern Virginia – Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests that include Kingsport and Johnson City men.

Twenty-six-year-old Cody W. Donelson of Kingsport and 49-year-old Charles E. Carr Jr. of Johnson City each face two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years old. Donelson faces two additional charges of two counts of distribution of child sex abuse material, a release from VSP states.

Cody W. Donelson of Kingsport Charles E. Carr Jr. of Johnson City

Additional arrests and charges stemming from the eight-month investigation include the following:

Alfred Friend

Barry Woody

Benjamin Estes

Charles Carr Jr.

Charles George

Cody Donelson

Dale Lore

George Piet

Haydn Kamenicky

Ilker Alan

Jared Lawrence

Jeffery Edwards

Jeffrey Levault

Jeremy Nugent

Kevin Pemberton

Michael Poole

Myles Russell Jr.

Zachary Magalis

Jeremy L. Nugent, 43, of Petersburg, Virginia

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Alfred Friend, 65, of Swanton, Maryland

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Michael T. Poole, 54, of Chesterfield, Virginia

Nine counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Nine counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Ilker Alan, 48, of Loudoun, Virginia

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Jeffery A. Edwards, 46, of Northampton, Pennsylvania

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Myles Russell Sr., 51, of Leesburg, Virginia

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Charles T. George, 52, of Glen Allen, Virginia

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Jared M. Lawrence, 29, of Derry, New Hampshire

Three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Cody W. Donelson, 26, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Two counts of distribution of child sex abuse material

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Two counts of distribution of child sex abuse material Benjamin C. Estes, 36, of Henderson, Tennessee

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Kevin R. Pemberton, 39, of Decatur, Tennessee

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age George I. Piet, 35, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Dale W. Lore, 30, of Alloway, New Jersey

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Zachary R. Magalis, 32, of Woodstock, Virginia

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Jeffrey L. Levault, 33, of Woodbridge, Virginia

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Haydn M. Kamenicky, 20, of Fredericksburg, Virginia

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age Charles E. Carr Jr., 49, of Johnson City, Tennessee

Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age



Additional arrests are pending, VSP noted.

“This list of individuals needs to be a wakeup call to parents with children, preteens and teenagers,” said Virginia State Police F/Sgt. R.J. Brown, III, the task force supervisor. “The majority of the following individuals conducted their illegal solicitation of minors through social media apps and gaming platforms popular with children. Handing over a phone or iPad to your child without any digital safeguards or discussions about what is appropriate and safe usage is the same as handing over your child to any one of these predators.”

The NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force launched in November 2004 through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justic, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Protection. VSP serves as the coordinating agency of the task force that consists of 63 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth. For more information, click here.