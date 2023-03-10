KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident in which a Subaru car hit and killed a man and his dog Thursday evening on Ridgefields Road and then drove from the scene.

Stephen A. Jackson, 40, was walking his dog on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Ridgefields, near Riverport Road, around 6 p.m. when he and the dog both were struck by the 2002 Red Impreza, according to a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) news release.

The release says the car was northbound and “negotiating a curve, when for unknown reasons it left the right side of the road and struck both Mr. Jackson and the dog on the sidewalk.”

The car made it back into the roadway and left. Jackson was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment but died of his injuries shortly after arrival. The dog died at the scene.

Police found the car at a Mount Carmel residence and seized it as evidence. The KPD’s traffic unit is investigating and the driver’s identity is part of their active investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or the events just preceding it, or who may have any information that could help their investigation, to contact KPD’s traffic unit at (423) 224-2750 or central dispatch at (423) 246-9111.