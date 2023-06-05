HARLAN, Ky. (WJHL) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Harlan County that left a man dead on Monday.

According to a release from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), the department was requested by the Harlan Police Department (HPD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened at 1:43 a.m.

KSP reported a man was pronounced deceased on-scene by the Harlan County Coroner and a woman was taken to an area hospital. She was flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital due to injuries sustained in a ‘domestic violence altercation.’

No further details were released, and the investigation remains ongoing.