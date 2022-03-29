HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — A pair of men wanted by Kentucky State Police have been identified by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office as suspects in a recent burglary.

The duo — whose identities will not be released until their arrests — reportedly broke into an abandoned home in the Guesses Fork community of Hurley on Friday, March 25, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The house had been vacated after the August 2021 flooding left it uninhabitable.

A local man approached them, and one of the suspects allegedly threatened him with a firearm before leaving the area in a vehicle. The BSCO did not provide a vehicle description.

The BCSO said both are considered armed and dangerous and warn community members to avoid them if spotted and call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 276-935-2313. Police have increased patrol efforts in the area.

Both men face charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny; one of them has an additional charge for brandishing a firearm. Buchanan County authorities did not reveal why the men are wanted out of Kentucky by state police.

Police will reveal their identities once they are arrested.