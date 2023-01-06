ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School on Friday, according to authorities.

According to Sheriff Mike Fraley, several juveniles were involved in a fight around 6:30 p.m. at the football field. During the fight, one juvenile stabbed another juvenile several times.

The sheriff said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other juvenile is in custody, according to Fraley.

Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter issued a statement about the incident:

There was an apparent issue involving juveniles in the area of Unaka High School this afternoon. The issue is under investigation by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. Safety is and will always be of upmost importance to Carter County Schools. Brandon Carpenter, Director of Carter County Schools

The stabbing remains under investigation.