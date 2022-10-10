ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a convicted sex offender has been charged with statutory rape after a juvenile was found inside his home.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marquise Jahiem Malik Cole, 20 of Johnson City, on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to an apartment on Reeser Road in the Milligan community to assist Department of Corrections officers, who were conducting a home check on Cole’s apartment due to him being a sex offender on probation.

Probation and parole officers told the sheriff’s office that when they checked the home, they found a 15-year-old hiding inside a bedroom closet. The juvenile told officers that they had engaged in sexual activity with Cole and showed officers text messages that showed Cole knew they were underage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The juvenile spoke with officers while in the presence of a parent, the CCSO reports.

Cole was charged with statutory rape after investigators had reportedly spoken with everyone involved.

Cole is being at the Carter County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.