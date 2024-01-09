WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile has been charged after a string of auto burglaries in Gray, the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced Tuesday.

A release from the sheriff’s office states the male juvenile was arrested on Thursday.

He was charged with the following:

4 counts of auto burglary

3 counts of theft of property

1 count of unlawful possession of a firearm

The thefts from vehicles occurred in the areas of Martin Glenn Lane, Sally Ford Road, Walkers Bend Road and Mitchell Creek Drive in Washington County.

The WCSO described help from citizens as “instrumental” in the investigation. Victims and residents of the area provided the sheriff’s office with numerous photos, videos and tips, which investigators said was paramount in identifying the suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As of Tuesday, the juvenile was in custody with more charges pending against him.

The sheriff’s office expects more arrests as the investigation continues and asks anyone with home security footage to send it to investigators. Those videos can be sent through the Tip411 app or by texting WCSOTN and information to the number 847411.

Anyone who believes their vehicle may have been burglarized should call 911 and ask for a deputy to come and put together a report.