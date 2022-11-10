JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7.

A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center.

Earlier reports indicated the victim is a woman who had been shot at while exiting a silver Honda minivan occupied by her and the suspect.

The juvenile’s court date is pending. No further details have been released at this time.