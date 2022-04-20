BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Following days of deliberation, prosecutors and attorneys narrowed down a 92-person jury panel in the murder case involving a Bristol, Virginia police officer.

On Tuesday night shortly before 6 p.m., a jury was selected to decide the verdict in Officer Johnathan Brown’s case, who is accused of shooting and killing Jonathen Kohler in March 2021.

Wednesday, the trial is set to begin in Judge Sage Johnson’s courtroom at 9 a.m.

Brown on Monday pleaded not guilty on all charges, including murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of murder and malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle. The court also prohibited the use of demonstrative evidence — objects, pictures, models and displays — unless agreed upon by prosecutors and the defense.

This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.