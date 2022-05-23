CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man who originally faced several charges, including four counts of aggravated rape, accepted an Alford plea on Monday, resulting in the dismissal of several charges and reduction of several more.

Kenneth Anthony Payne was 47 years old when he allegedly broke into a woman’s Carter County home in August 2020 and sexually assaulted her. His original charges included attempted rape and aggravated burglary.

Court documents showed that charges were added, including two more counts of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated kidnapping and the attempted rape had changed to four counts of aggravated rape.

However, 1st Judicial District Judge Lisa Rice dismissed two of the aggravated burglary charges and amended the third count to aggravated criminal trespass-assault, for which Payne will serve 11 months and 29 days in prison.

Two counts of aggravated rape were dismissed, the third count was reduced to assault and the fourth aggravated rape charge remained. Payne will serve 11 months and 29 days for one count of aggravated rape.

Rice also reduced Payne’s aggravated kidnapping charge to one count of false imprisonment, for which he received probation for 11 months and 29 days. In total, he will serve nearly a year in prison and nearly two years on probation.

Payne also is not allowed any contact with the victim.