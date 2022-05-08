JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – One woman has been taken into custody following a shooting in Jonesville, Virginia.

According to Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons, law enforcement responded to a call from a woman saying that she had shot her husband at 8:05 a.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene they discovered a male victim who was identified as Justin Seidel. The victim was found on the couch shot multiple times.

Nicole Marie Seidel was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after she admitted to shooting him according to Sheriff Parsons.

Seidel is currently being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time and is being conducted by the Virginia State Police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office. No other details are available at this time.