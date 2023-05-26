WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman has been charged with theft after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reportedly found she had stolen thousands of dollars from a church.
According to a release from the TBI, an investigation began in August after agents received a report of theft from Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City.
TBI agents reported finding that Ashlee White, 44, a former administrative assistant at the church, had used the church’s credit card for personal purchases.
White’s personal purchases allegedly amounted to more than $80,000.
A grand jury returned an indictment charging White with theft of property over $60,000 on May 3. The TBI reports she turned herself in and was booked into the Washington County Jail on Friday.
White was being held on a $25,000 bond as of Friday.