JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man faces multiple charges after police report he stole from a home he was entrusted to watch.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were alerted on Oct. 31 of a burglary and breaking and entering on Jim Town Road.

Larry Miller, 57, lives across the street from the burglarized home and “was supposed to be ‘watching’ the residence for the family,” the release states.

Investigators report that Miller had been “entrusted” with the keys to the home by the family. The home was burglarized, with multiple items reportedly being taken without the family’s knowledge or approval. On Nov. 1, the WCSO stated investigators found several “amounts of property that belonged to the victim.”

Another person, who was not identified in the release, was recently arrested after being found in possession of other stolen items from the home.

“It is believed that Miller and others conspired together to burglarize the victim’s home and benefit from it,” the WCSO stated in the release.

Miller was arrested on Dec. 2 on outstanding warrants of conspiracy to commit a felony and aggravated burglary. He was booked on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court Monday.