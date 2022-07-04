JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing felony charges after police say he fled from a DUI stop Friday.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers saw a U-Haul branded Chevrolet Silverado pull onto North Roan Street and begin showing “indicators that the driver was possibly impaired.”

When the truck — driven by Andrew Whitson — was stopped by police, officers said they could smell alcohol coming from his breath. When asked to step out of the vehicle, the release said Whitson fled from the scene at high speeds.

A short time later, officers found the U-Haul truck disabled on Knob Creek Road. According to the release, it appeared the truck hit two utility poles before stopping. Officers say they found Whitson near the crash site, and arrested him.

Whitson was charged with Felony Evasion, Failure to Maintain Control, Driving Under the Influence (3rd Offense), Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Refusing to Submit to a DUI Test and a Driver’s License violation.

As of Monday morning, Whitson was being held in the Washington County Detention Center while he awaited a bond hearing. His arraignment is set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.