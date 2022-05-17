JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man already facing charges following an incident this year is now facing a new charge stemming from a child neglect investigation.

Timothy L. Woodfin, 58, of Jonesborough, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In March, Woodfin was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault after investigators said he pursued two victims in a vehicle before firing a shot into the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, prior to that incident, the Department of Children’s Services had removed two children from his home due to suspicion of drug exposure. Tests later showed the children had been exposed to methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said during that investigation, Woodfin was administered a drug screen, which he failed for meth.

In April, investigators obtained a warrant charging Woodfin with child endangerment, and he was arrested Tuesday while appearing in Washington County court for the previous charges.

Woodfin is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.