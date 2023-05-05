JONESOBORUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies fired at and arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly attempted to hit them with a car.

According to a press release from WCSO, deputies attempted to serve multiple outstanding warrants against Dustin Hughes, 34, of Jonesborough at a home in the 100 block of Brandon Lane early Friday morning. When they found Hughes, deputies said he was sitting in a vehicle.

During their attempt to serve the warrants, the release said Hughes began to flee in the vehicle and allegedly tried to hit three deputies with the vehicle in the process. According to the release, the vehicle did not belong to Hughes.

When Hughes allegedly began accelerating toward a fourth deputy, the release said the officer fired three shots at Hughes. Hughes then proceeded to drive onto Roy Phillips Road and Ridgecrest Road at a high rate of speed, the release said, and then lost control of the vehicle in a curve.

Hughes was then removed from the vehicle and transported via EMS to a local hospital for evaluation of his injuries. WCSO officials said Hughes was not struck by the deputy’s fire.

Officials say Hughes has been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of aggravated assault on an officer, one count of evading/resisting arrest, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of driving on a revoked license.

Hughes was booked into Washington County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond with his first court appearance pending.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.